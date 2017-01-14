Gerda Presson: Trump restricting press

Regarding the Jan. 12 news article “Trump concedes Russia interfered in election”: Did Donald J. Trump, at his first news conference as president-elect, emphatically and vehemently declare that he would not accept or listen to questions posed by reporters from Buzzfeed or CNN because he did not like what they had printed in their publications?
He did not like that they printed information about himself which he says is false, which is ironic in itself because he perpetrated more falsehoods during his run for office than any other candidate.
But this information had been presented to and discussed at a meeting with several national intelligence agencies. I hope I’m not the only one who finds this frightening.
Silencing the Buzzfeed and CNN reporters is clearly the first step in attempting to restrict a free press.
Gerda Presson
Raleigh
