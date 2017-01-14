Tom Ryan: ‘A terrible accident’ ahead

Despite the election, I remain hopeful that facts eventually prevail over misinformation. In the Jan. 12 letter “America voted for change,” the letter writer stated that President Obama “weakened our country internationally and financially.”
Let’s look at some key facts about Obama’s tenure: Dow Jones up 11,906 points, GDP up 8.9 points; unemployment down 3.1 points; consumer confidence up 76 points; 19 million fewer uninsured; two wars ended; Paris Agreement on climate; and Iran nuclear deal.
The writer also said Obama’s “third term was soundly rejected.” Again, the facts: Donald Trump defeated a flawed candidate by one of the smallest electoral counts in history and lost the popular vote by 3 million votes, while Obama leaves office with approval ratings virtually double those of Trump.
Trump voters decry liberal condescension of their views. There is truth to that, because liberals are terrified by Trump voters’ disregard of facts and their impact on our society: The earth is not 6,000 years old, dinosaurs did not co-exist with humans, global warming is real and guns do not make us safer.
The one thing I agree with the writer on is his admonition to “buckle up” – indeed, it’s the only way to survive a terrible accident.
Tom Ryan
Cary
