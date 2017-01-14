Herb Stark: Trump unfit to lead

Regarding the Jan. 10 People item “Streep speech launches war of words with Trump”: President-elect Donald Trump denies making fun of a physically challenged reporter after Meryl Streep called him out for it at the Golden Globes award show.
How can anyone not be concerned that his denial was and is a bare-faced lie when the video taken during the campaign clearly shows him mocking the reporter.
Yet his (hopefully dwindling) supporters would have us believe it’s no big deal, and it’s just “Donald being Donald.”
I believe the man is unhinged and unfit to lead this nation but hey, it’s “Herb (and millions of other voters) just being Herb.” Trump is downright scary!
Herb Stark
Mooresville
Comments