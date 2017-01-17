Barbara Goldstein: ‘Snug’ and smug

Regarding the Jan. 15 letter “Snug in snowstorm”: It is precisely letters like this that illustrate the lack of empathy which is rampant in our society, including the inability to relate to the life circumstances of many others.
Indeed, there may be a downside for elderly people who choose to remain in their own homes. However, the vast majority are not blessed with the funds that would allow them to live in a retirement community.
There might also be those who do have money but choose to remain at home because it is warm, more comfortable and familiar.
How insensitive of the letter writer to wave her financial means in our faces. I find this both insulting and boastful.
Barbara Goldstein
Durham
