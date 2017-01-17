David C. Miller: Democrats also to blame for rural woes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once said, “Most people’s memory of history is what they ate for breakfast.” That seems to be the case for Gene Nichol in his Jan. 15 Point of View “Reaching rural North Carolina.”
I have lived in Edgecombe County for 30 years. I have witnessed the loss of jobs, an increase in poverty, struggling public schools and the increase in serious health conditions. How can he blame the Republican legislature that has been in power for six years, for these problems facing rural North Carolina counties, while the Democrats have controlled the North Carolina legislature for the other 24 years since I have lived here? During that time they have done less then nothing for the county that I live in.
David C. Miller
Tarboro
