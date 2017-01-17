Jim Morris: Expanding Medicaid would aid all

As a new year begins here in North Carolina we need to ask our new Gov. Roy Cooper and our legislature to find common ground for a solution to helping 300,000 of our fellow residents.
In North Carolina a coverage gap exists for more than 300,000 low-income individuals who have no affordable health insurance options available. Covering the uninsured means better premium value for North Carolinians with private health insurance by lowering costs for everyone.
Providing health insurance coverage will help people gain access to the care they need, which improves health outcomes. A healthier North Carolina workforce strengthens the economic and social well-being of the state. Without the stability of health insurance, many access needed care through emergency rooms.
The problem is even greater for those with health conditions who don’t receive the regular treatment and care they need. They face potentially greater complications from their conditions and higher mortality rates. Also, 66 percent of the people in the coverage gap are in working families.
Expanding Medicaid, as Cooper has requested, will help close this gap for our most vulnerable residents. The General Assembly has the votes and power to stand with Cooper and show compassion to our 300,000 neighbors.
Jim Morris
Board Member, American Heart Association
Raleigh
