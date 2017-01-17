Eric Myers: Functions suffer when taxes are cut for wealthy

As a consumer of news, information, mis-information, dis-information, opinions, various forms of communication and social media it can be hard to discern overarching patterns that are driving our political and governmental processes.
One of the major economic drivers since at least the Reagan administration is pressure to reduce taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals who, not coincidentally, are the people or entities that contribute large sums to political campaigns. The problem with this policy is reduced revenues necessary for important governmental functions. Multiple government functions are suffering as a result of these policies.
The starvation and deterioration of pre-K through 12 education has been documented nationwide. Starving state universities of funding results in tuition increases, denying many students the opportunity of a college education and saddles others with massive debt.
This reduction of revenue is devastating our infrastructure including the interstate highways, bridges, roads, dams, water and wastewater treatment plants. As any adult knows, anything that is built needs maintenance to keep it in a functional condition and expansion to meet the demands of population growth.
Simply stated any entity can only function successfully over time when their revenue stream adequately meets their needs.
Eric Myers
Sylva
