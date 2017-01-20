Georgie F. Brizendine: Will legislators still be covered after repeal?

The GOP-led Congress is determined to speed up the repeal of Obamacare, which has helped to insure millions of Americans. Does this “fast forward” also include repealing the “Supercare” that those legislators enjoy?
Georgie F. Brizendine
Raleigh
January 20, 2017 9:38 AM
