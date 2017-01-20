Susan Dayton: Wind farm flak political posturing

Regarding the Jan. 13 news article “Lawmakers say wind farm poses security threat”: It was not surprising to read that efforts to shut down a large-scale wind farm built in northeastern Northe Carolina are being led by avid renewable energy adversary state Sen. Bill Cook.
Despite the farm’s approval from the Navy, Cook and several other Republican legislators sent a letter to the Trump administration calling it “an unacceptable threat to our national security,” adding that it will cost N.C. “something like $11 million per year” per a report by John Droz report/AWED. The AWED website also lists a myriad of risks associated with wind farms ranging from decreased tourism to an increase of Zika virus and cancer.
Cook will say just about anything to put ludicrous ideas about renewable energy into the minds of his constituents such as his recent comment that agricultural land where a solar farm was been built will be permanently ruined forever.
Kudos goes to state Rep. Bob Steinburg (who, by the way, was unaware of the letter sent) in his support for clean energy and jobs creation in our state instead of big oil money going into political pockets, which is what this is all about.
Susan Dayton
Ocracoke
