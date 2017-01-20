David Kiel: A new circus about to begin

There must be some law of conservation of showmanship in the universe. The same week that The N&O reported Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is folding its tents (“Ringling Bros. circus is closing; Raleigh on last tour,” Jan. 16 news article), Donald Trump is being inaugurated as U.S. president.
Will the Trump presidency now replace “The Greatest Show on Earth”? Will he amuse, amaze and appall in the next four years as he has in the past four months? One shudders to think.
David Kiel
Chapel Hill
