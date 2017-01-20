Lee Troop: Trump caused ‘honeymoon’ to end

In response to Charles Krauthammer’s Jan. 13 column “What happened to the honeymoon”: It was a good article about Donald Trump’s short-lived “honeymoon,” focusing on his crazy, scary behavior. But he ended the article by trivializing Obama’s eight years.
Can we imagine Trump being the president-elect in 2008 when the United States was on the brink of financial doom, American military enmeshed in Iraq suffering the deaths of thousands, along with the consequences of these catastrophes over the next eight years? Can we spell disaster? And yet, he refers to Obama’s two terms as “emptiness.”
He should have ended this article without diminishing or trivializing Obama. He should have closed by connecting the dots – what caused the short-lived honeymoon with Trump is causing chaos, division and fear for millions in our country now and in the years to come.
Lee Troop
Raleigh
