Allen Torrey: A little-too-early enrollment for athletes

In light of persistent concerns about the academic standing of some college football players it was heartening to read in the Jan. 13 Sports college notebook that “The Tar Heels welcomed eight new student-athletes to campus on Wednesday. All eight graduated early from high school and enrolled for the 2017 spring semester.”
Considering that I don’t think it’s common even for high school valedictorians to graduate and enroll in college halfway through the academic year, I marvel at the prowess of these scholar-athletes who managed to beat their classmates to the finish line despite football-related demands on their time during the just-concluded fall semester. Or, just perhaps, is something else going on here? Something worth reporting on?
Allen Torrey
Chapel Hill
