Gail S. Phares: Let’s help, not deport, immigrants

Regarding the Jan. 19 news article “Obama looks ahead to life out of office”: I agree with President Obama, we should stand up and protect young immigrants who were brought to this country as children – “the dreamers.” They should not be punished or deported.
The time has come for people of faith and conscience to commit to resist policy proposals to target and deport millions of undocumented people. We stand in a long line of people of faith who live out their lives in powerful and prophetic ways even at personal risk to themselves.
Regarding the Jan. 20 news article “UNC students play walkout, rally for ‘sanctuary’ campus”: I am encouraged by the actions of UNC students who seek to declare itself a “sanctuary campus that would promise to protect students from deportation regardless of their citizenship status.”
We must say to the incoming administration, do not roll back Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals order. I believe that we must work together to create communities that are sanctuary spaces – in schools and health centers.
Let us stand in solidarity with our refugee and immigrant brothers and sisters. It is time to take a stand.
Gail S. Phares
Raleigh
