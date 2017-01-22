Grace Bennett: Earned comfort

I had to reply to the mean-spirited writer of the Jan. 18 letter “ ‘Snug’ and smug.” How many times I have wished for snow during the holidays. Does that make me boastful?
For those folks who have worked all their lives, shouldn’t they be allowed to feel comfortable during a snowstorm? Believe me we are thankful that we are able to be in our own home when doctors, nurses, law enforcement, EMTs are out in that weather. And thankful for volunteers to bring the homeless to shelters. We also donate to charities to help those that cannot help themselves.
So the letter writer is the “smug” one for making assumptions about folks comfortable in their homes.
Grace Bennett
Clayton
