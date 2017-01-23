Russell Catania: Relax, give Trump a chance

With all these people all around the country protesting the election of Donald trump, sometimes violently, let’s all take a deep breath and step back for a minute.
First of all, he hasn’t done anything yet, so unless all these protesters can foresee the future, they have nothing to base their fears on (If they can foresee the future, can they give me the winning Powerball numbers?).
We also need to remember that during a campaign, both sides say and do whatever they can to acquire a large following and to demonize and delegitimize the other candidate and party.
Also, most candidates rarely keep all their promises, and they also have the Legislative Branch of the government to deal with. Trump was elected president, not emperor.
All the anger, animosity and fear of Trump comes from the brutal campaign we had last year. Let’s at least give him and his party a few months to actually see what they do before causing chaos and destruction all over this great country. Remember, actions speak louder than words.
Russell Catania
Apex
