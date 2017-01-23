Letters to the Editor

January 23, 2017 6:55 PM

Stacie Hagwood: A penalty for fake news

Regarding the Jan. 22 news article “Fake news author from N.C. is fired, issues apology”: Cameron Harris’ “fake news” distribution should be a criminal offense. It is no different than Russia’s interference, but worse, as it is within our own country and an attempt to thwart democracy. And to add to this lowly deed, was his luke-warm “apology.”

There was nothing in his statement to indicate that he was sorry or that he was ashamed of what he did. The tragedy is that he sounds just like a politician in the making. Shameful.

Stacie Hagwood

Garner

