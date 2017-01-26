Kay Adams: March about free speech, respect

Regarding the Jan. 22 news article “Women’s march draws thousands in solidarity with D.C. event”: The Women’s March on Raleigh was an empowering and exciting day for many people in downtown Raleigh and across our nation. The women’s march emphasized to our leaders that many of us hold the principles of equality, respect, free speech and fairness in high regard.
I knew President Trump could not resist a tweet and an insult about this huge event and he did not disappoint. He questioned whether these people voted? The vast majority not only voted, we paid our taxes. What about our new president?
Kay Adams
Raleigh
Comments