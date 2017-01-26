Sherry Eason: Medicare for all a suitable ACA replacement plan

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march Pause

0:39 Cooper pushes money for education over tax cuts

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:07 Voices of the Women's March on Washington

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

4:07 Democrats oppose second special session of General Assembly

1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned