Michael John Kelly: Inauguration boycotters need to move on

In all of my years as an active participant in the political arena, I have never witnessed so many government leaders acting like spoiled children on a school playground who did not get their way regarding a presidential election.
In 1972, when I cast my vote for Sen. George McGovern with high hopes of his becoming our president only to see these hopes dashed in a landslide to Richard M. Nixon. I was very disappointed, but I accepted the results and moved on. I did not boycott Nixon’s inauguration.
In 2000,I cast my vote for Al Gore only to see him win the popular vote but lose the Electoral Vote 271-266. Again I accepted the results and moved on. I did not boycott Bush’s inauguration.
In 2008, I did not along with 59,948, 283 other voters support or vote for President Obama. Again, I accepted the results and moved on. In 2012, I again along with 60,938,500 other voters did not support Obama in hie re-election. Again I was disappointed but accepted the results and moved on. I did not boycott his inauguration.
Michael John Kelly
Harrells
Comments