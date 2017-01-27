Lee Ann Billington: March proved resistance to Trump

Regarding the Jan. 22 news article “N.C. women at Washington march say country’s problems go beyond Trump”: On his second day in office, Donald Trump was dealt an unprecedented and massive rebuke from an enormous crowd of people showing reciprocal support for the vulnerable and mutual resistance toward our new president.
For years to come, the sight of countless women and men walking, shouting and singing in their pink hats will remain fresh in our memory.
The protesters recognize that Trump represents an ominous threat to American democracy, that he brings his unconcealed contempt for the truth and his sneering hostility into the White House with him; that his spokesmen will engage in Orwellian newspeak when given their marching orders; and that the protesters were right on point.
Thanks to our efforts, the process of resisting Trump has begun with a stunning display of solidarity from a crowd that will continue to expand as Trump and his administration continue to reveal their blatant disdain and willingness to lie to the American people. Daily.
Lee Ann Billington
Fuquay-Varina
