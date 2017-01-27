Nancy Corson Carter: Anything goes in Trump regime

What a scary and misguided regime President Trump is initiating. There’s a gag order on the EPA and agriculture and interior departments. They are bully-censored to hide an “energy plan” that denies climate change and lets big oil and coal dig and drill with impunity.
Even the words “climate change” are erased from the government website.
Ravage our land and water. Wipe out regulatory protections for our health. Destroy free speech and open access to information. Disrespect real science from real national and international scientists. Negate American moral leadership on environmental matters worldwide. Forget about the opportunities of trillion-dollar global markets now opening for low-carbon goods and services.
This is the much-touted “great America”? No thanks.
Nancy Corson Carter
Chapel Hill
Comments