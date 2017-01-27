Letters to the Editor

January 27, 2017 9:21 AM

Rob Dewitt: ‘Leftist mobs’ worry Bishop

Regarding the Jan. 24 Under the Dome article “Senator: McCrory, officials need protection”: I think it’s clear that Sen. Dan Bishop feels that he will need protection for his sponsorship of House Bill 2, and other future injustices he plans to visit on our state, resulting in yet more lost jobs and investments.

I’m also curious about his concern with “ubiquitous leftist mobs.” Does he see them everywhere?

I’m glad to see that he’s attempting to fill the big shoes of Bob Rucho. Shame. shame, shame, shame, etc.

Rob Dewitt

Durham

