Richard J. Homovec: Children ‘see’ peace, adults don’t

Recently I was a specialty judge at the N.C. Regional Future Cities Competition in Raleigh. The annual competition is where middle school students from across the state plan and design a future city or improve an existing city.
One of the groups we had to judge had selected Aleppo, Syria. The appearance of Aleppo in the competition was disturbing and chronologically perfect. The group of students excelled at the responses to our questions.
These children were planning for peace while “adults” stew in political, ethnic and religious division. Hopefully the children’s innocence will not be further violated by conflict so they can build a great, peaceful future city and world.
The children can see. The “adults” are blind.
Richard J. Homovec
Raleigh
Comments