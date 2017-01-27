Richard G. Little: Make Trump ‘a one-term president’

Regarding the Jan. 21 news article “North Carolinians at inauguration: Give Trump a chance”: I fully support the idea of giving the new president a chance. This should be the same chance graciously extended to Barrack Obama in 2009 by “our only goal is to make Obama a one-term president” Mitch McConnell and “Where’s the birth certificate?” Donald Trump among others.
Perhaps the House could spend the next four years looking for the puppet strings that reach back to Moscow? This would certainly be in line with all the “chances” they extended to President Obama.
Richard G. Little
AICP Infrastructure Policy Consultant
Pinehurst
