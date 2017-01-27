Glenn Conway: Facts in the ‘Trumpverse’

Regarding the Jan. 23 news article “Trump, amid combative start, pledges to rise to moment”: I cringed when I heard Kellyanne Conway and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refer to “alternate facts.” More specifically when they indicated that they were presenting “alternate facts.”
There are different interpretations of the facts, and over time, some things believed to be facts pan out to be nothing but interpretations that are presented as facts and are later refuted when new and better information is available.
But the idea of “alternate facts” was difficult to swallow because the only explanation given was that the White House disagreed with the “facts” as reported by many, many others.
Then I got it.
The White House under President Trump is really an alternate universe. Physics teaches us that light demonstrates variable behavior: it behaves both as a wave and as a particle. And atomic behavior can change if you watch what the atoms are actually doing. And antimatter actually exists even if we have no real experience with it and can’t see it. Our senses have evolved to deal with matter not with antimatter.
So now I can go forward with a new understanding. The Trump White House is really the “Trumpverse” where alternate facts are a reality. Buckle up.
Glenn Conway
Holly Springs
