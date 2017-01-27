Letters to the Editor

John Marlow: Surprising column

Kudos to the well-written Jan. 18 column “In N.C. politics, court has become the first resort.” Seeking arbitration is, indeed, often a failure of leadership and, in North Carolina, simply adding to the growing perception that a winning legal argument amounts to little more than picking the right judge.

The column is insightful and balanced and has none of the self-indulgent jibes at the other party that we so often see in today’s op-eds.

Who is this author and what have they done with J. Peder Zane?

John Marlow

Raleigh

