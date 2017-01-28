Letters to the Editor

January 28, 2017 6:00 PM

Kate Clarkson: Krawiec’s true opinion

Regarding the Jan. 25 editorial “Mocking the march”: Sounds like State Sen. Joyce Krawiec doesn’t have the “lard” to be greasing many skillets herself, but may find that is her only occupation after the next election. One can only hope.

Note to Krawiec: As a state legislator, she is supposed to serve all North Carolinians, not just the ones who voted for her. Her disdain for those whose concerns she does not share makes government an inappropriate occupational choice for her. Not a good match for her skill set.

Kate Clarkson

Wake Forest

