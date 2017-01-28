Kathy Dow: Bad leadership examples

Regarding the Jan. 25 editorial “Mocking the march”: I have to believe that the majority of North Carolinians work to teach their children love, compassion and respect for others. Sadly, some parents failed a few years back, and voters have put their children into office.
Does Kernersville really want someone like State Sen. Joyce Krawiec representing it when she tweeted that a group of peacefully-marching N.C. women have brains of “lard” that wouldn’t grease a “small skillet”?
Those who voted for Mike Causey for insurance commissioner have now gotten a closer look at the person he is after he posted: “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in eight years.” Can anyone with this poor judgment, disrespect for others, and small-child rhetoric represent our state well?
Hopefully this sort of Trumpeting will stop, the government will again function with dignity and our children will have only good leadership examples to follow.
Kathy Dow
Cary
