January 28, 2017 6:00 PM

Gloria Faley: The real Mike Causey shows

Regarding the Jan. 25 editorial “Mocking the march”: New insurance commissioner Mike Causey shared a photo on his Facebook page that showed a street filled with marchers with the text overlaid: “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.”

Be assured that his disrespectful twitter will not be forgotten by the women in North Carolina. He body-shamed large people. That is despicable. And what comes out of the mouth is what is in the heart.

A “lapse” is when someone forgets people are watching and the real person comes through. I suggest he offer his resignation immediately, since he has made it abundantly clear he does not represent all North Carolinians.

Gloria Faley

Chapel Hill

