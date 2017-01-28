Jim Nolan: GOP evoking Trump

Regarding the Jan. 25 editorial “Mocking the march”: N.C. Republicans are doing their Donald Trump impersonation.
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec tweeted that the women marchers were not very smart and were not very respectful and she was offended by vulgar language of the protestors. I presume she was OK with Trump’s language and his disrespect of women, minorities and anyone who disagreed with him. She needs to keep her mouth shut to avoid having to repeatedly apologize.
Wayne Godwin would never have been so crass as to post insulting comments about women, but emboldened N.C. insurance commissioner Mike Causey, believing he can do as Trump by insulting women, should learn to keep off social media and keep his smart mouth shut after his momentary “lapse in judgment,” as he put it.
We should all hope his judgment on insurance matters is better than he has just demonstrated.
Jim Nolan
Morehead City
