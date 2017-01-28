Mary C. Williams: Causey’s ‘judgment’ in question

Regarding the Jan. 25 editorial “Mocking the march”: Insurance commissioner Mike Causey through his Twitter post about the Women’s March has shown himself to be a crude misogynist who thinks it’s funny to insult women. People like him are one reason why women march.
We must wonder whether he will be unfair to women in his decisions about insurance policies. Also he can’t spell “judgment.” He’s only just come into office and already we know he is prejudiced against women, and his spelling is unreliable. What will we find out about him next?
Mary C. Williams
Raleigh
