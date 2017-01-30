Lise Osvold: Bishop doesn’t understand free speech

Regarding the Jan. 24 Under the Dome article “Senator: McCrory, officials need protection”: Sen. Dan Bishop’s assertion that ex-Gov. Pat McCrory needs “legislative protection” from people who chanted “Shame!” and called him a bigot in Washington D.C., is rich with irony.
McCrory and the legislature completely discounted and even legitimized the shaming and bullying of people who are LGBTQ (and others) through helping secure the passage of House Bill 2 last year.
Is Bishop so unaware of the consequences of his positions that he would push for legislation that would impede our First Amendment right to free speech?
Lise Osvold
Raleigh
