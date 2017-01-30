Hannah Petersen and Emma Johnson: Our society fosters date rape

1:13 Dancing crossing guard keeps students, drivers smiling and safe Pause

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

0:59 All-state QB Holton Ahlers commits to East Carolina, picks Pirates over Wolfpack

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

5:43 Raw video: Hundreds at RDU protest Trump anti-Muslim immigration order