Jerome Brown: Media must remain free, strong

Regarding Ned Barnett’s Jan. 29 column “In Trump era, the media must stand by its mission”: So Steve Bannon wants the media to “Keep their mouths shut.” I differ with the now White House strategist.
The press needs to continue being the press. Investigate, investigate, report. Bannon must have forgotten that this is still the United States of America. We have a free press in all its formats.
I expect the media to do their job and never, ever shut their mouths. Freedom comes with a price. A free and unbridled press must be maintained and supported by the citizenry whether we agree or disagree with the reporting. The press must not be silent and must use all formats available in today’s society.
Get real Bannon, the press is here to stay and report when he and others are the concern. To the press, I say, stay the course, do not back down and do not cower to any bully tactics that are sure to come their way.
Jerome Brown
Chairman, Wake County Voter Education Coalition
Raleigh
