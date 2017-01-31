Allison McLeod: Homeless need weekend shelters

When driving in downtown Raleigh on the weekends, I frequently see the homeless community crowded around Oak City Outreach on South Person Street but, as the sun sets these people scatter to find a place to lay their head for the night. This is a substantial problem.
Why are there shelters for the homeless only on the weeknights? Where does the city expect the homeless population to sleep throughout the weekends except in the city?
As a result, there are thousands of people are looking for a safe place for them and their families to sleep while having full stomachs from the food provided by the numerous food assistance organizations across the county.
To decrease these statistics, I believe that the city of Raleigh should partner with a local organization and volunteers to open up short-term shelters for the homeless to stay on the weekends while remaining slightly independent – something that the homeless reiterate when asked about their resistance to assistance.
Instead of being helped, why are the homeless of Wake County ostracized and “dealt with” by city officials and the community? This is a call to action and awareness. Please act and act quickly!
Allison McLeod
Raleigh
