Karyn Wilkerson: Don’t close Kestrel Heights

I love Kestrel Heights! My 16-year-old twin sons who are juniors love Kestrel Heights charter school. They want to graduate with the friends they have been with since the sixth grade.
High school is one of the most important times in a person’s life. It’s a time when children are becoming young adults, learning about friendships, coming into their own personalities and discovering who they are. Tight bonds created with friends of similar values serve as powerful force that impacts choices, behaviors and attitudes. They also provide valuable support systems for the tumultuous teenage years. Some of these friendships may last a lifetime. Not only is there a tight bond with friends, there is also a bond with teachers.
The summer of one of my son’s 10th-grade year he asked his eighth-grade English teacher to suggest books for him to read over the summer. This is a son who hates to read; however, she was able to instill in him that desire.
My other son was struggling in Math during ninth grade. His math teacher worked with him after school, on her own time, until he mastered the material.
Closing Kestrel Heights charter school and breaking bonds at this critical point in our children’s lives could have a lasting negative impact.
Karyn Wilkerson
Durham
