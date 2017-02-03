Beth Dietrich: Arts enhances creativity

Regarding the Jan. 19 news article “N.C. schools might cut arts, PE to meet new class size limits”: I understand that North Carolina schools may be cutting all art programs due to funding. Our children are already attending crumbling overcrowded schools with trailers for many classrooms, and this is in Moore County.
My question for our lawmakers would be, what are their long-term goals for this state?
I was taught beautiful music and provided many opportunities to travel and perform while attending N.C. schools. Appreciation of art and music come from exposure. Studies show us how musical abilities improve math skills, and how singing and painting can improve coping during difficult life events.
My appreciation for music and art have made me the person I am today. My confidence and peace come directly from my enjoyment of the arts. Who would I be today had I not been taught by Anita Alpenfels for four years? I don’t want to know.
All of the arts provide opportunity for creativity and confidence to bloom. How will our children learn amazing skills and compete if we send them to crumbling schools without arts? Use our taxes to pay teachers well, build schools, and fund arts!
Beth Dietrich
Whispering Pines
