Mark Kindem: Media survival critical to U.S.

Opposing views are healthy for democracy; propaganda is not. In this era of political polarization, there is one thing all Americans can agree on: Being lied to is unacceptable.
America has relied on its free press to keep politicians honest for over 300 years, and it is our best defense against potential dictators taking over our country.
So in the spirit of the protesting season, remember to financially support our favorite newspaper or TV news organization. They have earned our trust with many years of credible reporting, and their survival is critical to preserving the America we love.
Otherwise we will fall prey to “fake news” and “alternative facts,” and misinformation is corruption’s best friend.
Mark Kindem
Cary
Comments