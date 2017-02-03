Rebecca King: We must fund for health disasters

Regarding the Jan. 15 Work & Money article “N.C. gets high grade in public health readiness but funding low”: The Trust for America’s Health report rated North Carolina one of the top three states nationally in public health preparedness. N.C. got passing grades on nine of 10 indicators – all except funding.
The article described significant funding cuts over the last three years. It stated that N.C.’s 2016 per capita funding allocation places it at one of the lowest in the country.
This funding deficit must be addressed during the upcoming legislative session or we risk not being prepared for public health disasters that we will likely confront in the near future.
The article cites some examples why N.C. has long been considered a leader in public health. Kudos to the hard working public health workers who use innovation, creativity and collaboration with private partners to maintain high standards.
Over the past several years, public health has relied heavily on federal dollars; however this funding is also in danger of reductions. These funding cuts have eroded the public health infrastructure which cannot be reversed quickly. Let’s all work together to restore funding so that we can adequately respond to a disaster or a communicable disease outbreak.
Rebecca King
President, NC Citizens for Public Health
Chapel Hill
