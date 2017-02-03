Kirk McDuffie: Trump’s true view

Regarding E.J. Dionne Jr.’s Jan. 21 column “Trump: radical, divisive and so bleak”: It is clear that Dionne has an issue with reality. What President Trump outlined is very much true.
Maybe if Dionne would hold up a mirror to his face, he could see that it is him who is bleak. Apparently when President Trump was talking about solidarity and people debating their differences honestly, this was disconcerting. Does he think President Obama’s divisive behavior for eight years was the better model.
Jim Jenkins stated in his Jan. 12 column “Obama never feared challenges” that Obama brought our economy back like gangbusters while Dionne noted the strong economy that Obama bequeathed Trump. What reality do these two opinionists live in?
The economy most certainly did not come back like gangbusters and calling it strong does not make it so. We now have a president who goes beyond ideas and has actual experience in making things happen. Dionne and Jenkins’ fantasy world may be worthy of a good fiction novel but totally misses the mark of reality.
Kirk McDuffie
Rocky Mount
