Patrick Murphy: ‘We’re all mad here’

The executive order suspending admissions to the United States of people from seven countries with predominantly Muslim population illustrated the “Alice in Wonderland” logic being imposed by President Trump on the United States.
His executive order quotes as its impetus the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The irony is that 15 of the 19 hijackers on Sept. 11 were citizens of Saudi Arabia, which is not included in the seven banned countries.
Why are people from Saudi Arabia not banned when the president could have banned them, Lewis Carroll would ask? Money.
Trump can talk the talk of opposing “Islamic terrorism” but he can’t walk the walk – there are many hotels to be built in Saudi Arabia, not so many in Yemen.
Even the Mad Hatter would shake his head in wonder at the order’s statement that we should not admit those who bear hostile attitudes to our founding principles. Does not the White House not have a looking glass?
Patrick Murphy
Durham
Comments