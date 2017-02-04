Fred Atkins: Trump’s plan protects U.S.

Regarding the Jan. 30 news article “Over 1,000 rally at RDU to protest travel ban”: I am amazed by the hypocrisy of those who are protesting the president’s restrictions on who can come into our country.
Every one of the protestors who drove to the airport locked their cars in the parking lot and expected the airport authority to protect them and their vehicles. When they left their homes, they locked their doors and many activated state-of-the-art security systems, and they expect police protection in their neighborhoods. A lot of them even have a wall (fence) around their property!
Why do they not want their government to make similar efforts to protect their country and its residents? Especially in light of 9/11 and the stated goal of ISIS to destroy us?
President Trump’s order is based on the facts that no one has a right to come to the United States and that government has a duty to choose who is allowed in and an obligation to protect our residents from foreigners who would hurt us.
The executive order is temporary and says that we’re going to stop in place, step back and look at the entire admission process, and determine what changes need to be made. How could anyone object to that?
Fred Atkins
Cary
