Robert Harris: President Sneetch

Regarding the Jan. 30 news article “Over 1,000 rally at RDU to protest travel ban”: At the RDU protest I attended – chanting “hey hey, ho ho, the Muslim ban (a common substitution here was “Donald Trump”) has got to go” – my two favorite signs were the Southern-inspired “Y’all means all” and the cover of Dr. Seuss’s “The Sneetches.”
The Sneetches were the self-proclaimed superior yellow critters with green “stars on thars” (bellies, that is) who shunned, harassed and ridiculed their fellow yellow critters without “stars on thars.”
What a spot-on reference to the ego-maniacal, evil-driven Prez Sneetch, and his immoral, illegal executive order banning immigrants/refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries, none of which have ever produced a single terrorist-inspired American’s death.
Robert Harris
Raleigh
