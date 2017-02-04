Cody Jones: Trump diminishing rights

The first week of the Donald Trump presidency has come and gone. Some are outraged by his actions that led to the President of Mexico canceling his visit. Some are outraged because his press secretary has already lied to the public. Some are outraged because of his cabinet picks. But what should be seen as most outrageous is the president’s desire to prioritize Christians over other religions for refugee purposes.
As an American Christian, I could not be more disappointed. Political policies of different parties are always going to be controversial. But this is much different.
By favoring one religion over another, we must now see if the First Amendment will be enough to stop our president. If this policy is allowed to stand, how many more rights will our president be allowed to diminish?
Refugees are literally running for their lives. Where they are fleeing is dangerous. The fact that they are of one religion or another is not important.
As a Christian, I am called to fight for the oppressed. I am called to help the less fortunate. I cannot be a part of discrimination. Love thy neighbor (no exceptions).
Cody Jones
Greensboro
Comments