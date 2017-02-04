Janice Nicholson: Free press must be courageous

In response to the Jan. 30 editorial “A reckless ban on refugees and immigrants”: Thanks for your excellent editorial opposing President Trump’s ban on refugees and immigrants.
You clearly pointed out the faulty rationale being used to support this executive order and noted the likely negative results. And you showed restraint in not pointing out that the predominantly Muslim countries not included in the ban are ones where the Trump organization has business interests.
You will no doubt be criticized and ridiculed as alarmists, but I hope you will continue to present cogent analyses of the disastrous policies coming out of Washington, D.C. Please hold fast to your mission to “devote (the newspaper) to the policies of equality and justice.”
A courageous and free press is the only kind of wall this country really needs.
Janice Nicholson
Durham
