February 6, 2017 7:36 PM

John Cole: Trump’s lack of regard for truth

J. Peder Zane in his Feb. 1 column “Not a clash of truths, but prevarications” criticized President Trump for lying to the American public but then goes on in an attempt to normalize this admittedly bad behavior by saying that the press lies as well. This is outrageous.

Lies are not the exception with this president, they are the norm. We have never had a president like this before who tweets out whatever comes into his head with no regard to facts or truth.

We deserve better.

John Cole

Raleigh

