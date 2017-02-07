Michael Paul: OWASA was well-prepared

Regarding the Feb. 5 news article “Water service restored for 80,000 in Chapel Hill, Carrboro”: Ed Kerwin and his staff at OWASA deserve a profound expression of thanks from the community they serve.
Accidents happen, but true character is revealed in how individuals respond to adversity. By that measure, Kerwin and his staff have exemplified the very highest and most honorable character.
OWASA leadership and staff reacted swiftly, owned the problem immediately, and were responsive, communicative, transparent and professional with the community they serve.
Clearly, OWASA had well-prepared emergency response plans that were not just familiar to its staff, but implemented as if it had been well rehearsed.
I work in water resources management and hear from colleagues around the country on how well respected OWASA is. It is clearly a well-deserved reputation.
Hopefully the recent water crisis has reminded all of us how precious our water resources are and how their management requires true expert professionals. Thanks to all the OWASA staff.
Michael Paul
Carrboro
