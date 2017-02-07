Charles Ritter: Not many requirements to be president

These occupations require both extremely high levels of education as well as training: A doctor is required to pass three to five years of residency; an attorney must pass the bar exam; financial advisers and financial planners are required to pass multiple extensive exams, etc. Even licensed plumbers and electricians require a certain level of education and licensing scrutiny.
But to become president of the Unites States of America it is only required to be a 35-year-old, natural-born citizen of the U.S., and a resident within the U.S. for 14 years. Possibly this is why in just several weeks we have had all this devastation with the current president.
Almost any huckster can be take a shot at the presidency and win. Our Founding Fathers did not anticipate this one.
Charles Ritter
Cary
