Jeannene Wiseman: Congress needs to step up

I read Catherine Rampell’s Feb. 1 column “When will the GOP say ‘enough’?” with appreciation and hope. Later as what was said came back to me, I realized, “It’s not going to happen!”
The Republicans have been drinking the Kool-Aid of Trump’s “power” ever since his first outrageous statement.
There are two kinds of power: power over and power on-the-behalf-of. Congressional Republicans are standing with the former.
They were elected with the expectation that their actions would use power on the behalf of their constituents. They have fallen into the thrall of serving the power-over model. We the people suffer.
Please, Republicans of Congress, act as checks and balances on Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and their tightly-knit band of cronies. We urge them to awaken to their true calling. We need their help.
Jeannene Wiseman
Cary
