Coleen Brock: Responsibility of pro-lifers

Regarding the Feb. 3 letter “ ‘Pro-life’ means lifetime”: I’ve often wanted to ask pro-life people if they plan to stay with the babies they want to save through their adulthoods – at least until the babies reach the age of 18. This would be much more difficult than preventing abortion. Or would the pro-lifers adopt children? Perhaps foster a child?
I am not an advocate of abortion; I do believe abortion should be chosen only as a last resort by a woman and her doctor, not dictated by outsiders who make laws. It’s a very personal choice and should be carefully and thoughtfully chosen by a woman and her doctor. If the woman is married or in a committed relationship she should consult the father of the child.
As heartbreaking as abortion is the taking of a child’s life by an abuser or the ruin of a child’s life by a parent, foster parent or any other person.
Coleen Brock
Trent Woods
Comments